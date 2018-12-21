Paisley Brothers will perform during a Christmas Party tonight at Costa de Oro, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria, from 5 - 8 p.m. Santa will be on hand to spread some Christmas cheer and give out presents. There will be music, wine, food and dancing. Happy Hour is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with discounts on wine. Dinner by Tio Pepe's Taco Bar is available for $13 per plate only with advance reservations to 805-922-1468. Dinner features chicken or beef tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa.
