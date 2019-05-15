Los Alamos will hold its annual townwide garage sale event this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to visit dozens of homes throughout the community that will come together for the family-friendly bargain-getting event.
Coordinated by Kathy Christoferson and other volunteer members of the Los Alamos Valley Senior Center, the annual event has become a way for the nonprofit to raise funds from the sale of donated items that go to benefit the programs, services and social events they offer local seniors.
For a list of garage sale addresses and a town map, visit the Los Alamos Post Office, 497 Bell Street (Highway 135) starting Friday, May 17, after 3 p.m. The address list and map will also be posted on the wall through Saturday.
For more information, contact Kathy Christoferson at 344-1931 or 878-7909.