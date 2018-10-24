For the 25th year, the Solvang and Buellton parks and recreation departments and a host of volunteers will bring both fun and fear to the Solvang Festival Theater on Oct. 30 and 31. A special Halloween Streetfest will also be held both nights outside the theater on Second Street in Solvang.
This years' event, "Welcome to the Carnevil: A Small Town's nightmare," will be circus-themed and feature killer clowns. "A traveling fair comes to town but never leaves. Beware as the clowns and carnies take over," the promotion reads.
Last year at the Theater, "Skull Mine" was a terrifying hit, according to those interviewed while fleeing the maze of haunts.
"Carnevil" will be held from 6-9:30 p.m.; Tickets for adults are $11, and age 13 and under are $9. Tickets are available at cityofsolvang.com and buelltonrec.com or at the door (cash, credit card or check).
If you would like to volunteer as a guide, monster or donor, call 688-7529 for full details on how to participate.