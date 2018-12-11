Islay Hill Hike will be held on Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The one-mile trail offers panoramic views of Edna Valley wineries and ranches. It is the most southern of the Seven Sister peaks. Meet docent Seth at the trailhead for the moderate to strenuous hike. Estimated time is 1 1/2 hour. Trailhead is at the end of Sweetbay Lane in San Luis Obispo. Rain cancels hikes. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and a snack. Hike length is approximate and varies with group. Contact ECOSLO with any questions: 805-544-1777 or ecoslo.org/events.
