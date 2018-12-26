Try 1 month for 99¢
An Egret passes by almost unnoticed behind a group of White Pelicans at Oso Flaco Lake in this file photo from 2014. A wide variety of birds and other wildlife is plentiful in the area.

 Frank Cowan

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center will host an easy holiday hike 9 a.m. Saturday at Oso Flaco Lake. Participants meet at the trailhead in the parking lot at 3006 Oso Flaco Lake Road, Arroyo Grande. Hikers walk through arroyo willows and wax myrtle, where numerous species of songbirds make their homes. They go over the lake to the dunes complex, where silver dune lupine, coyote bush, deer weed and dunes paintbrush flourish, and a wide variety of birds, reptiles, mammals and other plants also live. They will end at a viewing platform near the beach. A $5 donation is suggested.

