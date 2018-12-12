Hike to Point Sal
The Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club will lead a "Bill Denneen Memorial Hike to Point Sal" on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"As a way to acknowledge the contributions of Bill Denneen and to remember him, we are planning a hike to his beloved Point Sal," hike organizers said. "We will hike to the ridge and then to the beach, though hikers can choose to go as far as they would like. The total distance is up to 10 miles with more than 1,000 ft. elevation gain – so it is easy to strenuous, depending on the length chosen."
After the hike, hikers and non-hikers will meet at La Simpatía Restaurant, 827 Guadalupe St./Highway 1 in Guadalupe at 2 p.m. to eat, trade stories, and remembrances. Bring a story and any pictures or memorabilia you would like to share.
Denneen, who described himself as an "eco-hooligan," devoted his life to preserving nature and standing up for social justice issues. Leading hikes to Point Sal and into the Guadalupe Nipomo Dunes complex were favorite pastimes. He passed away at age 93 in September.
Directions to Point Sal: from Hwy 101 exit Hwy 166 west towards Guadalupe. Turn left on Highway 1, then right on Brown Road. Continue on Brown Road until the gate. Park at the gate. Make sure to leave no valuables in your car; there have been break ins. Dress in layers, bring hat, sunscreen, plenty of water and snacks. Rain cancels the hike, but not the get-together at 2 p.m. Info: Andrea 805-934-2792, or Carlos 805-546-0317, or Bill 805-459-2103, or www.sierraclub.org/santa-lucia.