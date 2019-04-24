Pilipino Cultural Night
Cal Poly’s Pilipino Cultural Exchange invites you to the 30th annual Pilipinx Cultural Night (PCN) – Sika Laeng!
The annual student-produced show is a celebration of Pilipinx and Pilipinx-American culture featuring a scripted play and performances from our traditional dance group KASAYAHAN, our choir ATING HIMIG and our contemporary and hip hop dance group MODERN.
This year’s show, Sika Laeng (Only You), takes place in the 1930s and tells the story of Jasmine Castillo Santos who, after an arranged marriage, immigrates to America with her new husband.
The show is April 27, 7-9 p.m. at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. Tickets: General Admission Adult-$15 https://clarkcenter.org/event/pilipino-cultural-night-8