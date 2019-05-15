Piff the Magic Dragon
Fifty percent comedian. 50% Magician. 100% Dragon. After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC’s America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff The Magic Dragon continues to win over audiences across the globe with his mythical mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you must see to believe! Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, the dynamic duo performs nightly to sold out rooms at his residency at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre. Piff comes to the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo June 28. Tickets are $35 to $55 at piffthemagicdragonfremontslo.eventbrite.com