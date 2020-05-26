Solvang's annual 4th of July fireworks show canceled due to pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sovlang's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been canceled this year, according to the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley, which each year since 1995 has sponsored the all-day-event at Old Mission Santa Inés.

Rotary club President Greg Pensa said last week the club made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 safety precautions.

"With the governor's large gathering restrictions, we just didn't have enough time to fill out and submit the proper contracts to meet safety regulations," Pensa said. "But we're hoping to do it next year."

And still up in the air is the Forth of July parade, sponsored by Solvang Rotary Club, which normally rolls through the downtown streets of Solvang and is watched by thousands of spectators.

"We are still planning to do a parade of some sort whether scaled-down or in full, depending on what is allowed at the time," said Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones. "We should know more toward the middle of June."

All profits from the Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival go to help fund local charitable causes supported by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

