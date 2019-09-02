{{featured_button_text}}
090219 Arlington theater

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are coming to the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

 Courtesy of The Arlington Theater

Presented in association with UCSB Athletics, Santa Barbara Soccer and AYSO, the Arlington Theater of Santa Barbara will host U.S. Women’s National Team co-captains and soccer superstars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe for an insightful conversation about their journey to becoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup victors.

The family-friendly event, slated for Tuesday, Oct. 15, will highlight Rapinoe being awarded the tournament’s "Golden Ball" for best player, and the "Golden Boot" for top goal-scorer, and Morgan's climb to success as one of the most prolific scorers in U.S. soccer history.

The champions will address their active support of the movement aimed at obtaining equality for women athletes across the globe.

Event tickets are $28.50 to $103.50 for the general public and $16 for UCSB students providing a current student ID; youth tickets for 18 and under, with student ID for high school ages, are $16.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=4265

The Arlington Theater is located at 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact Caitlin O'Hara at caitlin.ohara@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or 805-893-3822.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

