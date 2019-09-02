Presented in association with UCSB Athletics, Santa Barbara Soccer and AYSO, the Arlington Theater of Santa Barbara will host U.S. Women’s National Team co-captains and soccer superstars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe for an insightful conversation about their journey to becoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup victors.
The family-friendly event, slated for Tuesday, Oct. 15, will highlight Rapinoe being awarded the tournament’s "Golden Ball" for best player, and the "Golden Boot" for top goal-scorer, and Morgan's climb to success as one of the most prolific scorers in U.S. soccer history.
The champions will address their active support of the movement aimed at obtaining equality for women athletes across the globe.
Event tickets are $28.50 to $103.50 for the general public and $16 for UCSB students providing a current student ID; youth tickets for 18 and under, with student ID for high school ages, are $16.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=4265.
The Arlington Theater is located at 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.
For more information, contact Caitlin O'Hara at caitlin.ohara@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or 805-893-3822.
PCPA closes its summer season with a classic: Oscar Wilde's iconic satire of Victorian social standards, “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
San Luis Obispo Mariachi Fest representing the proud music and cultural arts tradition of Mexico will bring Solvang its first annual mariachi …
The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort, founded in 1946, has recently revealed a new addition to its 10,000-acre Solvang property — a guest cotta…