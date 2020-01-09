Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society to host 'Friends of the Elephant Seal' lecture

Seal rookery trip

The Natural History Society is also offering a free field trip to the seal rookery at Piedras Blancas on Saturday, Feb. 1.

This is an opportune time to view a live birth as the pupping season goes from mid-December to mid-February.

You must provide your own transportation and carpooling is advised.

If you are coming to the rookery on Saturday, please allow sufficient time to arrive by 11 a.m.

The estimated trip time is two hours from the Valley. There will be docents assigned for those who will be there.

As per all of the Society’s field trips, advance registration is requested.

Contact the Society at synature@west.net or (805) 693-5683 to register for the field trip.

Email www.elephantseal.org for more information on preparing for your trip to the rookery.