Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society to host 'Friends of the Elephant Seal' lecture

The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society will present a free lecture "LIVE BIRTH - A Year in the Life of an Elephant Seal" on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 7 - 9 p.m. in Stacy Hall at St. Mark’s in the Valley Church. The event is open to the public.
B. Misty Wycoff, a five-year docent with the nonprofit organization Friends of the Elephant Seal, and creator and administrator of the now 2-year-old speaker bureau for the organization, will present a talk about the Northern Elephant Seal.
According to Wycoff, beyond being the largest seal in the northern hemisphere, Northern Elephant Seal males can grow up to 14-16 feet long, and females 9-12 feet long. The males can weigh 4,000-5,000 pounds while the females are 900-1,800 pounds.
The nose on the adult male as well as its size, are the derivation of the name. The pupping and mating season occurs at the time of the year as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Wycoff will explore the birth of the female elephant seal and follow her through a year of her life, offering viewers a better understanding of animal.
Wycoff is a semi-retired psychologist, and author of High Rain: Love Letters to the Central Coast. She has lived on the Central Coast for the last 15 years.
The event will be located at Stacy Hall at St. Mark’s in the Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at Alamo Pintado Avenue, Los Olivos.
For more event information, contact the Society at synature@west.net or (805) 693-5683.
Wildling Museum of Art and Nature’s most recent film, Carrizo Plain – A Sense of Place was selected for the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.