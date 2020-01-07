Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo to appear three nights at Chumash Casino Resort

Theresa Caputo, the star of the TLC network’s hit TV show “Long Island Medium,” brings her “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience” back to the Chumash Casino Resort for three consecutive nights – Thursday, Jan. 16, Friday Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18. All three shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.

A limited amount of tickets are still available for all three shows.

This will be Caputo’s third appearance in the Samala Showroom and the second three-night showcase she has offered in the Santa Ynez Valley. In 2019, she sold out all three shows and left audiences with unforgettable experiences.

Her popular reality TV series, “Long Island Medium,” premiered in September 2011. The show follows Caputo as she travels around the U.S. conducting both private and group readings with believers and sometimes even skeptics. The show has been running for 14 consecutive seasons and has contributed to Caputo’s growing popularity and a heightened following of true believers.

