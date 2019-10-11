{{featured_button_text}}
101019 The Lincolns

Historians John and Pamela Voehl pose, dressed as President and Mrs. Lincoln, will speak about the issues and difficulties of Lincoln’s Senate and Presidential campaigns in a deeply divided 1860's America on Oct. 22 at the Parks-Janeway Carriage House, 3596 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. 

 Photo courtesy of John and Pamela Voehl

The Santa Ynez Library and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum invite the public to meet President and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., when acclaimed historians John and Pamela Voehl will appear dressed at the former U.S. president and his wife, at the Parks-Janeway Carriage House, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez.

Attendees will have a chance to hear Voehl as Abraham Lincoln and Pamela Voehl as Mary Todd Lincoln, speak about the issues and difficulties of Lincoln’s Senate and presidential campaigns in a deeply divided 1860s America.

The presentation will include a Q&A session, and a reception will follow.

The event is free to the public and is recommended for adults and students 4th grade and older.

To reserve a space, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org or call 805-688-4214.

The program is funded by the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley and is part of an ongoing series of “Library Events in the Community.” The Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are part of the Goleta Valley. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

