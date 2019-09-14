The family-owned and operated Grassini Family Vineyards, located in the Happy Canyon AVA of Santa Barbara County, has announced the addition of new National Sales Manager Dean McKillen.
McKillen was born and raised in Northern Ireland and started his wine career after moving to the U.S. to work at J & L Wines, a Central Coast distribution company.
While based in Paso Robles, he worked as a sales representative and the key accounts brand development manager for 10 years, specializing in high-end wine sales, that included the Grassini Family Vineyards brand.
“Dean’s extensive wine sales experience lends itself perfectly to this position, while his work ethic and enthusiasm for all things wine make him a natural fit for our company,” says Katie Grassini, CEO. “We are thrilled to have him on board to help share our story.”
For more information, please visit www.grassinifamilyvineyards.com.
