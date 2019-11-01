Located in a sectioned-off area on Sagunto Street, the evening celebration featured bounce houses for kids, family-fun games, a costume contest, a variety of food trucks, vendor booths like that of the Santa Ynez Elks who were serving up their famous barbecue tri-tip sandwiches, and special guests Maleficent and Sleeping Beauty available for free photo ops.
Clear skies and a snap of cold offered kids and parents a comfortable setting to show off their costumes.
The hay-lined venue chock-full of colorful attendees was entertained by locally acclaimed musicians Agin Brothers/ Territorial Law Band.
As the evening wound down, "Best Family Theme” and "Best Homemade Costume" among other categories, were awarded in the Halloween Costume Contest.
The annual Halloween Street Faire was presented by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Ynez Youth Recreation, Visit SYV, El Rancho Market, Village Properties and O’Connor Pest Control.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy