Candy, kids fun
Participating merchants in Old Orcutt will be handing out candy to costumed kiddies of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.
A Trick or Treat map will be posted closer to the date at www.facebook.com/events/1244853215615146/
Rooney's Irish Pub, 241 S. Broadway, Orcutt, will host "Kid's Halloween" on Saturday with a free bounce house from 12 to 6 p.m., free face painting 2 to 6 p.m. and free balloons and candy.
On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Rooney's will give all kids in costume a free kid's meal with the purchase of one adult entree and drink. (Max two free kid's meals per adult purchase).