The haunted dream land outside artist Kara Walker's Poppy Lane home in Orcutt has come back to life for the Halloween season, with bigger and more detailed decorations than ever before.
Passersby first notice the 12-foot-tall entryway arches and accompanying walls at the front of the yard, adorned with skulls and a fairytale-style brick and stone surface, all surrounded by 3-foot-wide jack-o-lanterns.
Over the past couple months, Walker has been making nearly everything brand-new for this display, which she calls Poppy Hollow, with the exception of ornate tombstones she saved from past years.
Originally a painter, her skills in large-scale decor have grown immensely since she first tried her hand at making a haunted tree four years ago. This year, she is focusing on making the decor more durable and weather-proof so it can last for Halloweens to come.
"I’m slowing down and making sure I’m doing it correctly," she said. "I want to make a fantasy land that feels like true life. Being seen from a distance as far as a display, I tend to overscale everything."
Walker, a full-time professional artist, has had a busy 12 months immersed in creativity. This time last year, she was being filmed as a contestant in the third season of the NBC show "Making It," in which makers from across the country compete in handmade crafting challenges.
Walker was one of four finalists on the show, which concluded airing in late August. In recent months, she has refocused on her passion for Halloween decor and worked toward launching an online business for her creations, ranging from spooky-looking LED candles to gigantic monstrous heads commissioned by fellow "haunters."
"It really resonated with me, like, this is what I should be doing my whole life," she said of the Halloween-decor style.
While the Poppy Lane house has had a decent turnout of spectators and trick-or-treaters in years past, she said it is still relatively unknown in the area.
"This year I don’t know what’s gonna happen, since people don’t really know that it’s here. It’s the jewel tucked away that nobody knows about," she said.
Her larger pieces for the Halloween display can take about a month to make, beginning with a wood frame that is then built upon with molding foam before being covered in plaster and painted. Leading up to Halloween, she hopes to tie the scene together with wonky Tim Burton-style fencing.
Walker said her experience on "Making It" reaffirmed her love for the collaborative spirit of the art community, as all the competitors shared tools and advice with one another. Since the show wrapped, she has even hosted two apprenticing artists who expressed interest in learning how she makes her pieces.
"I love how the maker community is very much about helping each other, or at least that’s my perception of it. Everyone’s so willing to help and that’s how I’ve grown so much in the past few years, because other makers who were better than me offered tips," she said.