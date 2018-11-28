The 57th annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 8 at noon, rain or shine. Started by the volunteer fire department in 1961, the parade features children, floats, cars, animals, bands and Santa.
The parade starts on Broadway, travels north to Clark Avenue, then west to Dyer Street.
Entries have included the American Legion Color Guard, local junior and senior high school bands, and many local families and groups.
Participants and parade attendees are encouraged to bring food or make donations to the food drive for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at the parade.