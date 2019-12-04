Taking time out from the holiday rush, Old Mission Santa Inés will celebrate the joy of the season with “The Heart of Christmas” English Tea on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in the parish hall. Tickets are pre-sale only.
As is often tradition, the Mission Tea will begin with a welcoming glass of Lucas & Lewellen sparkling wine or cider. Attendees will then be ushered into the “tearoom” to find seating at festively decorated tables.
Several traditional teas will be available in loose form so each guest can create their own teacup of hot brew to accompany homemade tea sandwiches, buttery scones and sweet treats.
While enjoying tea and treats and checking out a special silent auction table, guests will be entertained by members of the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale singing traditional Christmas songs and holiday favorites.
The afternoon will also feature a Christmas boutique for gift shopping.
Each guest will take home their own china tea cup as a special gift.
Tickets are $45 for adults, $40 for children over 5 years and are available at the Mission Gift Shop.
Proceeds from the event will benefit special projects at the historical Mission.
For more information, contact the Gift Shop at (805) 688-4815.