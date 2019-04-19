Clark Center for the Performing Arts presents "Night Fever -- The Bee Gees Tribute" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Featured will be the Bee Gees hits from every stage of their career, including "To Love Somebody," "Massachusetts," I Got to Get A Message," "I Started A Joke," "Jive Talking," "More Than A Woman," "Nite Fever," "You Should Be Dancing," "Tragedy," "Stayin' Alive" and many more. Tickets, which are $45 to $55 can be purchased at the box office, at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; by phone at 805-489-9444 or online at https://clarkcenter.org/event/night-fever-the-bee-gees-tribute/
