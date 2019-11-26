The Buellton Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual Buellton Winter Fest will be relocated to Village Park, 330 Valley Vineyard Circle – behind Tractor Supply.
Featuring food trucks, a collection of craft vendors, and real snow for the kids, the Sunday, Dec. 8 holiday event, will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Buellton.
From 9-11 a.m., the whole family can have "Breakfast with Santa" at the Buellton Rec Center which includes photos with Santa and make and take activities.
Running from 4-7 p.m. the "Holiday Village at Village Park" will feature 20 tons of snow for playing, retail vendors, music and live performances and beer/wine/spirits.
For more information, contact Jody at the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at (805) 688-7829, or visit www.buellton.org