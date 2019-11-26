{{featured_button_text}}
Antonio Cuellar, of Solvang, stands guard over his son Allen, 1, during the annual Buellton Winter Fest.

The Buellton Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual Buellton Winter Fest will be relocated to Village Park, 330 Valley Vineyard Circle – behind Tractor Supply.

Featuring food trucks, a collection of craft vendors, and real snow for the kids, the Sunday, Dec. 8 holiday event, will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Buellton.

From 9-11 a.m., the whole family can have "Breakfast with Santa" at the Buellton Rec Center which includes photos with Santa and make and take activities.

Running from 4-7 p.m. the "Holiday Village at Village Park" will feature 20 tons of snow for playing, retail vendors, music and live performances and beer/wine/spirits.

For more information, contact Jody at the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at (805) 688-7829, or visit www.buellton.org

 

