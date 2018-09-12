The first public screening and Santa Barbara County premiere of the wine movie SOMM 3 has been added to the Great Stomp festivities on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.
The film premiere, co-sponsored by Santa Barbara Vintners and the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, will be held outdoors under the stars at the historic Solvang Festival Theater, located at 420 Second Street, Solvang.
SOMM 3 is the highly anticipated follow-up to the influential wine films SOMM and its sequel SOMM: Into the Bottle, with unprecedented access to the highest levels of the wine world and features an all-star cast.
Stars include: Steven Spurrier, the man responsible for staging the 1976 “Judgment of Paris,” wine critic Jancis Robinson MW, and renowned Master Sommelier Fred Dame, as well as Santa Barbara County’s own Rajat Parr, Partner/Proprietor of Sandhi and Domaine de la Côte.
After the film screening, a Q&A and wine tasting party will follow with cast members and film producer Jackson Myers.
Tickets for the SOMM 3 premiere are $25 general admission and available online using https://nightout.com/events/somm-3-premiere-at-solvang-festival-theater/tickets. Guests who attend Solvang Stomp and SOMM 3 premiere receive a $5 discount when purchased together.
The inaugural 2018 Solvang Grape Stomp is presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau with main sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Chumash Casino Resort and the City of Solvang. Event production is by Cultivate Events. Proceeds from the Solvang Stomp and SOMM 3 film screening will benefit the Santa Barbara Vintners.
For more information, visit www.SolvangUSA.com