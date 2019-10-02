The Neal Taylor Nature Center of Santa Ynez will host "Creepy Creatures on the Lawn" at Cachuma Lake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The free, family-fun event will offer close-up encounters with owls, scorpions, bats, spiders and snakes, as well as a peek at real skulls and bones presented by Alice Abela, a local wildlife naturalist.
Witches, arts and craft activities like mask-making, and Nature Center game “Who Wants to be a Million Dollar Bear” also will be part of the day of adventure.
Nature Center representatives will teach learners all they would like to know about bats and other animals closely associated with Halloween.
You have free articles remaining.
Live music will be performed by Lindsay Whipple and her sister Julia. An instrument table will be set up, so attendees can join in.
No reservations are needed, although there is a $10 County Parks admission fee per vehicle.
For more information about the event, contact the center at 805-729-2246.