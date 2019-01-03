The Seventh Annual Youth Showcase Auditions, presented by the Santa Maria Philharmonic, will be held Jan. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4380 Orcutt Road in Orcutt. The recital will be Sunday Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at the same location.
This is a recital by audition for young musicians age 8 to 18. These recitals have become a popular performance opportunity. Past recitals have displayed some of the most astonishing and accomplished young musicians on the Central Coast. All instrumentalists and singers ages 8 to 18, who are currently studying privately, are invited to audition.
Application forms can be found on line at smphilharmonic.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Youth-Showcase-Application-2019.pdf. Application form must be postmarked no later than Jan. 4. Info: www.santamariaphilharmonic.org.
Lezlie's Showcase of Talent will celebrate the plethora of talent in the community for the fifth time on Sunday, Jan. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Moxie Cafe, 1317 W. McCoy Lane, Santa Maria.
A variety of entertainers, including singers, dancers, comedians, and more, will perform during the dinner show. Musical styles include country, rock, show tunes, folk and opera.
Entertainers will compete for a grand prize of $500 cash, second prize of a recording session along with a television appearance on The Lezlie Show and third prize of a dinner for two at The Hitching Post.
"The Showcase of Talent is dear to my heart. I came up with the idea to promote more music and other forms of art in Santa Maria. The city no longer has 'Santa Maria [Has] Talent' and we desperately need this outlet for artists in our community," says Lezlie Thoroddsson, local artist, television talk show host and entertainer. "We have a variety of performers in the show from ages 13 to 65 years young doing what they love, and they are amazing."
The Showcase has three judges with degrees and years of experience with music: Gale McNeeley, Sean Landers and Meredith Worsham. The coproducer of the showcase is David Campbell, actor, director, musician and founder of The Peppermint Palace Children’s Theatre in Chico, California. He has his master's degree in Theatre Arts and is currently on the board of Orcutt Community Theatre.
Tickets are available at the door for $25 for adults or $15 for children. This is a dinner show including all you can eat chicken and tri-tip. Get 10 percent off when purchasing tickets in advance at the Bookworm, 230 E. Betteravia Road, Suite K, or www.nightout.com (use promo code PREPAY 10). For more information, call 805-268-5403, or www.lezliesshowcaseoftalent.com.