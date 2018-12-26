New Year's Eve with music, acrobatics and a ball drop
Michael Nowak and Orchestra Novo present New Year's Eve with music, aerial artists and festive surprises to ring in the New Year on Monday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Harold Miossi Hall, Cal Poly Performing Arts Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo.
The evening opens with Cirque du Soleil-style aerial silk acrobatics from Levity Academy. Musicians are jazz chanteuse Inga Swearingen, local songwriter Damon Castillo, saxophonist Dave Becker and pianist Terry Spiller.
Enjoy traditional holiday favorites, light classics, popular songs, music from the movies, and the Finale to the 1812 Overture with spectacular on-screen visuals taken by the Hubble Telescope. Wrap up with an up-tempo version of “Auld Lang Syne” accompanied by the ball drop from Times Square in New York City.
Tickets are $40 and up. Info: http://bit.ly/2JaXm6S
The Boogie Knights and the Spazmatcis perform at annual NYE dance party
The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics are returning to the Chumash Casino Resort for its annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party. Both groups perform music from the '70s and ’80s. The party kicks off at 9 p.m. on Monday in the Samala Showroom and is free for all Club Indulge members.
The Boogie Knights were originally formed in 1992 as a Halloween gag in Los Angeles. Complete with choreography, polyester, Afros and bell bottoms, The Boogie Knights have been proclaimed "The greatest disco revival show in the world." They perform covers from Disco sensations such as Heatwave, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, Kool and the Gang, the Village People, Rick James, and Earth, Wind and Fire.
Complete with skinny ties, Brylcreem hair, and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics deliver a new wave ‘80s show. The band specializes in music from favorites such as Duran Duran, Men at Work, The Knack, Thomas Dolby, Men Without Hats and Devo.
The Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 Highway 246, Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
New Year's Eve Pops Concert in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Symphony is having it's annual New Year's Eve Pops Concert on Monday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.
Bob Bernhardt returns as guest conductor for "Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown and More, A Symphonic Tribute to Motown." The musical celebration also features the soulful vocals of American Idol finalist Michael Lynche, Broadway veteran Chester Gregory, and New York City-based vocalist and songwriter Shayna Steele.
These vocalists will perform authentic arrangements and popular favorites including "Dancing in the Street," "Let’s Groove Tonight" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours," channeling the great Motown artists like Marvin Gaye, Earth, Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder.
For tickets, call the Granada Box Office at 805-899-2222, or visit https://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/eventDetail.aspx?p=11517. Tickets are $49-$159.