Peter Feldmann, a champion for folk, old time, and bluegrass music, will bring his friends David West and Tom Lee for a live music performance at the Los Olivos Community Organization building (was the Grange Hall), 2374 Alamado Pintado in downtown Los Olivos.
The show, to be held on Saturday, June 22, at 8 p.m., will feature a program of bluegrass and early country standards. Feldmann and friends, known as the Very Lonesome Boys, will be joined by guest fiddler Steve Rosenstein from Los Angeles to add his fiddle styling to their music.
Admission is $15 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased for $12.50 online at https://bluegrasswest.com/tickets.htm and at the Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive in Solvang.