Unfinished Business with special guest Roy Henry will perform "60’s Rock & Soul New Year’s Eve Bash" on Monday from 9 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. at Embassy Suites Hotel, 333 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Party favors will be provided.
Ballroom doors open at 6 p.m., dinner buffet served 7 to 8:15 p.m. and music and dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
Formed in 2003, Unfinished Business specializes in 1960s rock 'n' roll, including Beatles, Rolling Stones, British Invasion, The Beach Boys, The Doors, and Chicago. The band also performs a selection of iconic hits from the '50s and '70s by artists that include Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steely Dan, and The Doobie Brothers. High energy dance music and ballads make up each performance for audiences of all ages.
Henry, “the Ray Charles of the Central Coast,” will sing some of the great hit soul songs of the ‘60s by artists such as Ray Charles, The Temptations, The 4 Tops and Marvin Gaye.
Unfinished Business original band members Jim Witt (bass guitar, harmonica, and vocals) and Ed Miller (lead guitar and vocals) played in different local California bands during the 1960s. "They eventually set their music careers aside to pursue 'real jobs' and raise families. But they never lost their passion for the music of their younger years and in 2003 decided to take care of some 'unfinished business' by playing in a band again and specializing in the best and most popular music of all time, ‘60s rock and roll," according to a news release from the band. Today, the band’s lineup is rounded out by Thomas “Toes” Cuffe on keyboards, Anthony Langston on drums, and Karen Witt providing background vocals and percussion.
Tickets start at $85 per person, with tables of 10 and VIP seating also available. Advance sale tickets may be purchased online at www.My805Tix.com, at Embassy Suites, and at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo. All tickets include live entertainment, dancing, a buffet dinner with cash bar service, free parking, and special overnight hotel rates.
There will also be door prizes, including a red sparkle Fender Squire Telecaster electric guitar, a one night stay in an Embassy Suites SLO two-room suite with complimentary food and beverages, and a $50 gift certificate at the Embassy Suites’ Greenhouse Grill.
Info: 805-431-3067 or www.unfinished-business.org. Tickets: www.My805Tix.com or http://bit.ly/EmbassySLO-NYE.