Throwback Thursday: First class inducted to Rock and Roll HOF, and a 'Goodnight' to Johnny Carson

From the Dec. 26, 2006 edition of the Santa Maria Times:

'James Brown, the undeniable 'Godfather of Soul' told friends from his hospital bed that he was looking forward to performing on News Year's Eve, even though he was ill with pneumonia.

His heart gave out a few hours later, on Christmas morning.

The pompadoured dynamo whose classic singles include "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag" and "I Got You (I Feel Good)" died Monday of heart failure, said his agent Frank Copsidas of Intrigue Music. He was 73.

"People already know his history, but I would like for them to know he was a man who preached love from the stage," said friend Charles Bobbit, who was with Brown at the hospital. "His thing was, 'I never met a person that I didn't love.' He was a true humanitarian who loved his country."