Throwback Thursday: First class inducted to Rock and Roll HOF, and a 'Goodnight' to Johnny Carson

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced this year's group of inductees earlier this month, and some foundational voices in modern music are being honored this year including Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G and Nine Inch Nails.
On Jan. 23, 1986 the Hall of Fame welcomed its first class of honorees and the names on the list had been burning brightly on marquees across the United States - and the world - for decades.
NEW YORK — Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex.
The inductees' contributions to music, while vast and impressive, were heavily outmatched by the impact their music would have on the United States, the world and the performers that followed in their footsteps.
Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, James Brown, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Everly Brothers, Sam Cooke, and Fats Domino defined what it meant to be a musician in the new Rock 'n' Roll era. They laid out what the sound and the look of the genre would become, and collectively re-imagined and redefined American music.
In this edition of Throwback Thursday we take a look back at the inaugural class welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Jan. 23, 1986 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.
From the March 19, 2017 edition of the Santa Maria Times:
'Chuck Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music's joy and rebellion in such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven," died Saturday at his home in an unincorperated area west of St. Louis. He was 90.
Emergency responders summoned to Berry's residency by his caretaker about 12:40 p.m. found him unresponsive, police in Missouri's St. Charles County said in a statement. Attempts to revive Berry failed and he was pronounced dead shortly before 1:30 p.m., police said.
Berry's core repertoire was some three dozen songs, his influence incalculable, from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to virtually any group from garage band to arena act that call itself rock 'n' roll.
"R.I.P and peace and love Chuck Berry. Mr rock 'n' roll music," Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted in reaction to Berry's passing. "Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music ..." Starr added, quoting from one of Berry's hits."
While Elvis Presley gave rock its libidinous, hip-shaking image, Berry was the auteur, setting the template for a new sound and way of life.'
Rock and roll musician Chuck Berry points to the outdoor crowd gathered for the Festival of Hope Rockfest at the Roosevelt Raceway in Westbury, Long Island, N.Y., Aug. 12, 1972. The concert is organized for the benefit of the Nassau County Easter Seal Society. (AP Photo)
Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 17, 1986. The concert is being filmed for a motion picture documentary titled "Chuck Berry Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll." (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
Rock and roll musician Chuck Berry laughs as he poses with his plaque after receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, Ca., Oct. 8, 1987. Berry received the 1,857th star on the boulevard. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry, left, takes time out from his regular concert schedule to put on a free show for inmates at the Missouri State Penitentiary, June 24, 1982, Jefferson City, Mo. Berry treated the inmates to some of his best-known hits, including Roll over Beethoven and Johnny B. Goode. (AP Photo/TE)
President-elect Bill Clinton, left center, gives a high-five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 1993, Landover, Md. At left are Michael Jackson, crouched, and Chelsea Clinton. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta/Pool)
Legendary musician Chuck Berry sits on a stage next to a statue of himself during its dedication Friday, July 29, 2011, in University City, Mo. The statue of the St. Louis native was dedicated near Blueberry Hill, the University City club where the octogenarian still performs monthly. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ophelia Williams stands next to an 8-foot-tall statue of legendary musician Chuck Berry during a dedication ceremony for the statue Friday, July 29, 2011, in University City, Mo. The statue of the St. Louis native was dedicated near Blueberry Hill, the University City club where the octogenarian still performs monthly. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Chuck Berry's 1973 Cadillac Eldorado is on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, during a press preview. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Fans pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry during a public viewing Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis. The man behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" died on March 18 at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Close friend Joe Edwards slowly walks past the casket of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry as he enters at the start of Berry's celebration of life Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis. The man behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" died on March 18 at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Rock and roll musician Chuck Berry points to the outdoor crowd gathered for the Festival of Hope Rockfest at the Roosevelt Raceway in Westbury, Long Island, N.Y., Aug. 12, 1972. The concert is organized for the benefit of the Nassau County Easter Seal Society. (AP Photo)
Rock and roll musician Chuck Berry, right, laughs with fellow guitarist Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones at New York's Studio 54, Wednesday night, Feb. 28, 1980. (AP Photo/Vann)
Rock and roll musician Chuck Berry performs his "duck walk" on stage as he plays his guitar on April 4, 1980. The location is not known. (AP Photo)
American singer and guitarist Chuck Berry is shown at the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., Feb. 28, 1984. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac)
Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 17, 1986. The concert is being filmed for a motion picture documentary titled "Chuck Berry Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll." (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
Rock and roll musician Chuck Berry laughs as he poses with his plaque after receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, Ca., Oct. 8, 1987. Berry received the 1,857th star on the boulevard. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry, left, takes time out from his regular concert schedule to put on a free show for inmates at the Missouri State Penitentiary, June 24, 1982, Jefferson City, Mo. Berry treated the inmates to some of his best-known hits, including Roll over Beethoven and Johnny B. Goode. (AP Photo/TE)
President-elect Bill Clinton, left center, gives a high-five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 1993, Landover, Md. At left are Michael Jackson, crouched, and Chelsea Clinton. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta/Pool)
Legendary musician Chuck Berry sits on a stage next to a statue of himself during its dedication Friday, July 29, 2011, in University City, Mo. The statue of the St. Louis native was dedicated near Blueberry Hill, the University City club where the octogenarian still performs monthly. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ophelia Williams stands next to an 8-foot-tall statue of legendary musician Chuck Berry during a dedication ceremony for the statue Friday, July 29, 2011, in University City, Mo. The statue of the St. Louis native was dedicated near Blueberry Hill, the University City club where the octogenarian still performs monthly. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
US Rock'n Roll legend Chuck Berry performs one stage during a concert in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, Nov. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/Keystone/Walter Bieri)
St. Louis native Chuck Berry, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 29, 2011, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Chuck Berry's 1973 Cadillac Eldorado is on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, during a press preview. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Fans pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry during a public viewing Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis. The man behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" died on March 18 at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Close friend Joe Edwards slowly walks past the casket of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry as he enters at the start of Berry's celebration of life Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis. The man behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" died on March 18 at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
From the Aug. 17, 1977 edition of the Santa Maria Times:
'Grief-stricken fans today maintained a vigil outside the gates of Graceland Mansion where Elvis Presely, the 42-year-old King of rock 'n' roll, lived as a virtual recluse and collapsed and died Tuesday of heart failure.
Presley's body was found on a bathroom floor of the ornate 18-room mansion where he apparently collapsed and died after a vigorous game of racquet ball earlier in the day.
His body was to be moved from a funeral home at 11:30 a.m. to Graceland where his fans were to be permitted to view it from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Private family services will be held Thursday afternoon with burial at Forest Hills Cemetery where Presely's mother is buried.
Police guarded the gated mansion and two officers patrolled the grounds in a golf cart. But police said there had not been any reports of fans trying to crash the gates or sneak onto the mansion grounds.'
In this photo released by Sun Records, Elvis Presley, left, with, from second from left, bass player Bill Black, guitarist Scotty Moore and Sun Records and Memphis Recording studio head Sam Phillips, are shown during a break from a recording session in Memphis in 1954. Presley cut his first records in the studio owned by Florence, Ala., native Phillips. (AP Photo/The Daily Times, File)
Surrounded by pictures of Elvis Presley, Oralee Davolt, 15, left, and her sister Sharyn, 14, primp at the mirror in their bedroom in Memphis, Tenn., on April 15, 1957. The girls have collected 1,087 pictures of Elvis, as well as Elvis neckties, hats, bracelets, handkerchiefs, scarfs, and records. (AP Photo/Fred J. Griffith)
Elvis Presley, rock and roll singer turned movie actor, poses with house guest, Venetia Stevenson, Hollywood starlet recently dubbed "World's Most Photogenic Girl" in a photography magazine contest. Elvis and guest were spotted leaving through the rear door of a downtown theater early August 9, 1957, where they attended private showing of his latest movie, "Loving You". He lives here with his parents. (AP Photo)
Seventeen year old Margit Burgin of Frankfurt is kissed by Pvt. Elvis Presley at the request of photographers in Bad Homburg, West Germany October 8, 1958. Presley, assigned to the Third Armored Division at Friedberg, was at liberty on a weekend pass and spent most of the time with his father and grandmother in Bad Homburg. (AP Photo)
Singer Elvis Presley and his bride, the former Priscilla Beaulieu, are shown at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., after their wedding on May 1, 1967. Presley, 32, and Beaulieu, 21, both from Memphis, Tenn., met while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of people wait outside the late Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion before the gates are opened for the public to view the body of the rock and roll singer in Memphis, Tenn., Aug. 17, 1977. (AP Photo)
Some 1,000 teenagers, carrying placards, attend the unveiling of a 40-foot cardboard likeness of Elvis Presley on a marquee outside Paramount Theater, New York, on Oct. 28,1956. Failure of Elvis Presley to appear is said to have made it easier for 15 policemen assigned to keep order among the mostly high school aged fans. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)
Singer Elvis Presley, surrounded by journalists, gestures during a press conference inside his private railroad car at Los Angeles Union Station, California, United States as he arrived on April 20, 1960 to make a movie. (AP Photo/HPM)
FILE - This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, during a performance. Digital Domain Media Group announced Wednesday, June 6, 2012 that it is creating a Presley hologram for shows, film, TV and other projects worldwide, including appearances. Digital Domain is linking with Core Media Group, which handles various brands, personalities and properties. (AP Photo, file)
In this photo released by Sun Records, Elvis Presley, left, with, from second from left, bass player Bill Black, guitarist Scotty Moore and Sun Records and Memphis Recording studio head Sam Phillips, are shown during a break from a recording session in Memphis in 1954. Presley cut his first records in the studio owned by Florence, Ala., native Phillips. (AP Photo/The Daily Times, File)
Liberace, left, is shown with his brother George Liberace, center, and Elvis Presley, at the New Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas on April 30, 1956. (AP Photo)
Surrounded by pictures of Elvis Presley, Oralee Davolt, 15, left, and her sister Sharyn, 14, primp at the mirror in their bedroom in Memphis, Tenn., on April 15, 1957. The girls have collected 1,087 pictures of Elvis, as well as Elvis neckties, hats, bracelets, handkerchiefs, scarfs, and records. (AP Photo/Fred J. Griffith)
Elvis Presley, rock and roll singer turned movie actor, poses with house guest, Venetia Stevenson, Hollywood starlet recently dubbed "World's Most Photogenic Girl" in a photography magazine contest. Elvis and guest were spotted leaving through the rear door of a downtown theater early August 9, 1957, where they attended private showing of his latest movie, "Loving You". He lives here with his parents. (AP Photo)
Seventeen year old Margit Burgin of Frankfurt is kissed by Pvt. Elvis Presley at the request of photographers in Bad Homburg, West Germany October 8, 1958. Presley, assigned to the Third Armored Division at Friedberg, was at liberty on a weekend pass and spent most of the time with his father and grandmother in Bad Homburg. (AP Photo)
Singer Elvis Presley and his bride, the former Priscilla Beaulieu, are shown at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., after their wedding on May 1, 1967. Presley, 32, and Beaulieu, 21, both from Memphis, Tenn., met while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of people wait outside the late Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion before the gates are opened for the public to view the body of the rock and roll singer in Memphis, Tenn., Aug. 17, 1977. (AP Photo)
Some 1,000 teenagers, carrying placards, attend the unveiling of a 40-foot cardboard likeness of Elvis Presley on a marquee outside Paramount Theater, New York, on Oct. 28,1956. Failure of Elvis Presley to appear is said to have made it easier for 15 policemen assigned to keep order among the mostly high school aged fans. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)
This unidentified teenager found Elvis Presley "too much" when he appeared at the Philadelphia Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., on April 6, 1957. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)
Elvis Presley is shown in uniform at company D 1st Battalion 32nd U.S. Army Armour at the barracks area in Friedberg, Germany, 1958. (AP Photo)
Elvis Presley poses by a Christmas tree at his home in Memphis, Tenn., in 1960. (AP Photo)
Singer Elvis Presley, surrounded by journalists, gestures during a press conference inside his private railroad car at Los Angeles Union Station, California, United States as he arrived on April 20, 1960 to make a movie. (AP Photo/HPM)
Elvis Presley is shown at the International Hotel where he made his first public stage appearance in 9 years in Las Vegas, Nev., in Aug. 1969. (AP Photo)
Elvis Presley with his girlfriend Yvonne Lime at his home Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee around 1957. (AP Photo)
FILE - This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, during a performance. Digital Domain Media Group announced Wednesday, June 6, 2012 that it is creating a Presley hologram for shows, film, TV and other projects worldwide, including appearances. Digital Domain is linking with Core Media Group, which handles various brands, personalities and properties. (AP Photo, file)
Actor/singer Elvis Presley holds his semi-acoustic guitar during a concert in the USA, in December of 1968. (AP Photo)
From the Dec. 26, 2006 edition of the Santa Maria Times:
'James Brown, the undeniable 'Godfather of Soul' told friends from his hospital bed that he was looking forward to performing on News Year's Eve, even though he was ill with pneumonia.
His heart gave out a few hours later, on Christmas morning.
The pompadoured dynamo whose classic singles include "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag" and "I Got You (I Feel Good)" died Monday of heart failure, said his agent Frank Copsidas of Intrigue Music. He was 73.
"People already know his history, but I would like for them to know he was a man who preached love from the stage," said friend Charles Bobbit, who was with Brown at the hospital. "His thing was, 'I never met a person that I didn't love.' He was a true humanitarian who loved his country."
The entertainer with the rough-edged voice and flashy footwork also had diabetes and prostate cancer that was in remission, Bobbit said. Brown initially seemed fine at the hospital, Copsidas said. Three days before his death, he had participated in his annual toy giveaway in Augusta, and he was looking forward to his New Year's Eve show.
"Last night, he said 'I'm going to be there. I'm the hardest working man in show business," Copsidas said Monday. He said Brown planned to perform during a two week tour in Canada after hitting Times Square.'
James Brown performs at the rock festival held at Roosevelt Raceway in New York on August 12, 1972. (AP Photo/Allan Green)
Singer James Brown, left, walks with Rev. Al Sharpton from the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15, 1982. They met with President Reagan to advocate for making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a national holiday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Kennedy Center honoree James Brown and his wife, Tomi Rae, arrive at the State Department for a reception for this year's Kennedy Center honorees in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2003. The Kennedy Center honorees are being recognized for thier unique contributions to the cultural life of our nation. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Roggenbrodt Malonson)
Press conference of U.S. Black Music Festival on Sept. 22, 1974 in Kinshasa, Zaire. At table from left to Right are: Promoter Don King, singer James Brown, Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) and Rahman Ali, Cassius's brother. Men to left of King in photo are unidentified. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this file photo from Thursday, Sept. 8, 1994, the late singer James Brown, known also as The Godfather of Soul, greet fans outside the famed Apollo Theater in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. The Apollo Theater unveiled its Walk of Fame on Monday May 10, 2010, celebrating Brown, Smokey Robinson, Quincy Jones, Patti LaBelle, James Brown, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Little Richard, and Ella Fitzgerald. (AP Photo/Monika Graff, File)
A man waves a Tibetan flag in front of the stage on the opening day of Woodstock '99 in Rome, N.Y., Friday July 23, 1999. Soul star James Brown was the first to take the stage this afternoon. Other performers at the mega-concert include Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Ice Cube. Promoters are expecting a crowd of more than 200,000 people. (AP Photo/Dave Duprey)
Fans of James Brown pay their respects at a statue in the likeness of the "Godfather of Soul," Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2006, in Augusta, Ga. Brown died early Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25. He was 73. (AP Photo/W. Mike Adams)
A fan of the late singer James Brown pays her respects as Rev. Al Sharpton flanks the coffin at left at the Apollo theater Thursday, Dec. 28, 2006 in New York. Brown died of congestive heart failure on Christmas morning in Atlanta. He was 73. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II\)
Deanna Brown the daughter of the late singer James Brown walks through the exhibit of her father's personal belongings Thursday, Feb. 19, 2009, at the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planitarium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
** FILE ** In a file photo James Brown,"The Godfather of Soul," does a few dance steps on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, Jan. 10, 1997, after a ceremony in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Brown, the dynamic, pompadoured "Godfather of Soul," whose rasping vocals and revolutionary rhythms made him a founder of rap, funk and disco as well, died early Monday, Dec. 25, 2006, his agent said. He was 73. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
James Brown performs at the rock festival held at Roosevelt Raceway in New York on August 12, 1972. (AP Photo/Allan Green)
James Brown performs in concert February 12, 1974. (AP Photo)
Singer James Brown, left, walks with Rev. Al Sharpton from the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15, 1982. They met with President Reagan to advocate for making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a national holiday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Singers James Brown and Aretha Franklin perform at the Taboo night club in Detroit Saturday night, Jan. 11, 1987, for a show which was taped for airing on HBO. (AP Photo/Joe Kennedy)
Kennedy Center honoree James Brown and his wife, Tomi Rae, arrive at the State Department for a reception for this year's Kennedy Center honorees in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2003. The Kennedy Center honorees are being recognized for thier unique contributions to the cultural life of our nation. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Roggenbrodt Malonson)
Press conference of U.S. Black Music Festival on Sept. 22, 1974 in Kinshasa, Zaire. At table from left to Right are: Promoter Don King, singer James Brown, Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) and Rahman Ali, Cassius's brother. Men to left of King in photo are unidentified. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this file photo from Thursday, Sept. 8, 1994, the late singer James Brown, known also as The Godfather of Soul, greet fans outside the famed Apollo Theater in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. The Apollo Theater unveiled its Walk of Fame on Monday May 10, 2010, celebrating Brown, Smokey Robinson, Quincy Jones, Patti LaBelle, James Brown, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Little Richard, and Ella Fitzgerald. (AP Photo/Monika Graff, File)
A man waves a Tibetan flag in front of the stage on the opening day of Woodstock '99 in Rome, N.Y., Friday July 23, 1999. Soul star James Brown was the first to take the stage this afternoon. Other performers at the mega-concert include Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Ice Cube. Promoters are expecting a crowd of more than 200,000 people. (AP Photo/Dave Duprey)
Fans of James Brown pay their respects at a statue in the likeness of the "Godfather of Soul," Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2006, in Augusta, Ga. Brown died early Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25. He was 73. (AP Photo/W. Mike Adams)
A fan of the late singer James Brown pays her respects as Rev. Al Sharpton flanks the coffin at left at the Apollo theater Thursday, Dec. 28, 2006 in New York. Brown died of congestive heart failure on Christmas morning in Atlanta. He was 73. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II\)
Deanna Brown the daughter of the late singer James Brown walks through the exhibit of her father's personal belongings Thursday, Feb. 19, 2009, at the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planitarium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
** FILE ** In a file photo James Brown,"The Godfather of Soul," does a few dance steps on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, Jan. 10, 1997, after a ceremony in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Brown, the dynamic, pompadoured "Godfather of Soul," whose rasping vocals and revolutionary rhythms made him a founder of rap, funk and disco as well, died early Monday, Dec. 25, 2006, his agent said. He was 73. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
American rock and roll singer, songwriter and guitarist Buddy Holly is shown in 1959 at an unknown location. Holly, born Charles Hardin Holley in 1936 in Lubbock, Texas, died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959. (AP Photo)
**FILE**J.P. Richardson, singer known as Rock-'n -Roll circles as the "Big Bopper," is shown in this undated file photo. It's been 50 years since a single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field, instantly killing three men whose names would become enshrined in the history of rock 'n' roll, Buddy Holly, 28-year-old J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and 17-year-old Ritchie Valens. (AP Photo, File)
**ARCHIV**Ritchie Valens auf einem Archivbild von 1959. Am 3. Februar 1959 kam Buddy Holly gemeinsam mit seinen Musiker-Kollegen Ritchie Valens und Big Bopper, einen Tag nach ihrem Auftritt in Clear Lake/Indiana, bei einem Flugzeugabsturz ums Leben. (AP Photo) Rock singer Ritchie Valens is shown in this 1959 photo. Valens, who was killed in a plane crash along with Buddy Holly and J.P. Richardson in 1959, is among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2001. The inductees were announced Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2000, in New York City. (AP Photo)
Flowers adorn a memorial, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009, at the spot where the plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson crashed killing all aboard, Feb. 3, 1959, near Clear Lake, Iowa. It's been nearly 50 years since the single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field and later this month thousands of people are expected to gather in the small northern Iowa town where the rock pioneers gave their last performance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Jeff Nicholas looks at a monument he set up near the spot where the plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson crashed killing all aboard, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009, near Clear Lake, Iowa. It's been nearly 50 years since the single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field and later this month thousands of people are expected to gather in the small northern Iowa town where the rock pioneers gave their last performance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
**ARCHIV**Ein Poster mit Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens und J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson haengt an einer Wand im Surf Ballroom, fotografiert am 9.Januar 2009, in Clear Lake, Iowa. Am 3. Februar 1959 kam Buddy Holly gemeinsam mit seinen Musiker-Kollegen Ritchie Valens und Big Bopper, einen Tag nach ihrem Auftritt in Clear Lake/Indiana, bei einem Flugzeugabsturz ums Leben. (AP Photo/Caharlie Neibergall) A poster showing Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson hangs on a wall in the Surf Ballrom, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009, in Clear Lake, Iowa. It's been nearly 50 years since the single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field killing everyone on board and later this month thousands of people are expected to gather in the small northern Iowa town where the rock pioneers gave their last performance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
American rock and roll singer, songwriter and guitarist Buddy Holly is shown in 1959 at an unknown location. Holly, born Charles Hardin Holley in 1936 in Lubbock, Texas, died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959. (AP Photo)
**FILE**J.P. Richardson, singer known as Rock-'n -Roll circles as the "Big Bopper," is shown in this undated file photo. It's been 50 years since a single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field, instantly killing three men whose names would become enshrined in the history of rock 'n' roll, Buddy Holly, 28-year-old J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and 17-year-old Ritchie Valens. (AP Photo, File)
Buddy Holly shown in 1956, 22, was killed in a plane crash northwest of Mason City, Iowa. Holly was a Rock 'N Roll singing star. (AP Photo)
**ARCHIV**Ritchie Valens auf einem Archivbild von 1959. Am 3. Februar 1959 kam Buddy Holly gemeinsam mit seinen Musiker-Kollegen Ritchie Valens und Big Bopper, einen Tag nach ihrem Auftritt in Clear Lake/Indiana, bei einem Flugzeugabsturz ums Leben. (AP Photo) Rock singer Ritchie Valens is shown in this 1959 photo. Valens, who was killed in a plane crash along with Buddy Holly and J.P. Richardson in 1959, is among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2001. The inductees were announced Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2000, in New York City. (AP Photo)
Flowers adorn a memorial, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009, at the spot where the plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson crashed killing all aboard, Feb. 3, 1959, near Clear Lake, Iowa. It's been nearly 50 years since the single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field and later this month thousands of people are expected to gather in the small northern Iowa town where the rock pioneers gave their last performance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Jeff Nicholas looks at a monument he set up near the spot where the plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson crashed killing all aboard, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009, near Clear Lake, Iowa. It's been nearly 50 years since the single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field and later this month thousands of people are expected to gather in the small northern Iowa town where the rock pioneers gave their last performance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
**ARCHIV**Ein Poster mit Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens und J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson haengt an einer Wand im Surf Ballroom, fotografiert am 9.Januar 2009, in Clear Lake, Iowa. Am 3. Februar 1959 kam Buddy Holly gemeinsam mit seinen Musiker-Kollegen Ritchie Valens und Big Bopper, einen Tag nach ihrem Auftritt in Clear Lake/Indiana, bei einem Flugzeugabsturz ums Leben. (AP Photo/Caharlie Neibergall) A poster showing Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson hangs on a wall in the Surf Ballrom, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009, in Clear Lake, Iowa. It's been nearly 50 years since the single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field killing everyone on board and later this month thousands of people are expected to gather in the small northern Iowa town where the rock pioneers gave their last performance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Actor Gary Busey is shown, July 1979. Woman at right is unidentified. (AP Photo)
A big Buddy Holly statue invites guests to an American diner restaurant in the city of Essen, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
From the June 11, 2004 edition of the Santa Maria Times:
"Ray Charles, a transcendent talent who erased musical boundaries between the sacred and the secular with hits such as 'What'd I Say," "Georgia on My Mind" and "I Can't Stop Loving You," died Thursday. He was 73.
Charles dies of acute liver disease at his Beverly Hills home at 11:35 a.m., surrounded by family and friends, said spokesman Jerry Digney.
Blind by age 7 and an orphan at 15, the gifted pianist and saxophonist spent his life shattering any notion of musical categories and defying easy definition. One of the first artists to record the "blasphemous idea of taking gospel songs and putting the devil's works to them," as legendary producer Jerry Wexler once said, Charles music spanned gospel, R&B, soul, rock 'n' roll, country, jazz, big band and blues.
He put his stamp on it all with a deep, warm voice roughened by heartbreak from a hardscrabble childhood in the segregated South. Smiling and swaying behind the piano, grunts and moans peppering his songs, Charles' appeal spanned generations.
Aretha Franklin called Charles, "the voice of a lifetime."
He was a fabulous man, full of humor and wit," she said in a statement. " A giant of an artist, and of course, he introduced the world to secular soul singing."
Georgia native son, singer Ray Charles, rocks to the ovation he received from a joint session of the Georgia Legislature in Atlanta, March 7, 1979. The Assembly made his version of the song "Georgia On My Mind" the official state song after he sang it to the session. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)
Recording star Ray Charles, center, is delighted with his star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremonies in Los Angeles on December 16, 1981. Charles has been in the music profession for over 35 years. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
First lady Nancy Reagan, left, gets a laugh with Ray Charles, center, and Willie Nelson, right, and other entertainers at a salute to country music at Constitution Hall in Washington on March 16, 1983. Charles died Thursday, June 10, 2004, a spokesman said. He was 73.(AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)
Some of a group of 45 music
American jazzman Ray Charles looks particularly happy Friday, Nov. 21, 1986 when he was awarded the medal of Commander of the French Order of the Arts and Letters by French Culture and Communications secretary of State Philippe de Villiers at the Maxim's residence in Paris. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac)
Entertainer Lucille Ball and singer Ray Charles, recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, react during comments made by U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a tribute to the performers at the White House on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1986. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)
With the help of the life-size dancing raisins, entertainer Ray Charles laughs when presented a cake to celebrate his 58th birthday Friday, Sept. 24, 1988 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The event coincided with the introduction of a new TV commercial for the California Raisin Advisory Board, in which a Ray Charles "claymation" character joins the usual chorus of raisins singing, "I Heard it through the Grapevine," (AP Photo/ Reed Saxon)
Singer Ray Charles, center, sings 'America the Beautiful' prior to the start of Super Bowl XXXV between the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
** FILE ** Singer Ray Charles reacts to the crowds cheer's after singing "America The Beautiful" prior to Game 5 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees in this file photo from Oct. 28, 2001 at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. Charles is back in his hometown. Albany, Ga., unveiled a revolving, lighted bronze statue of Charles on Friday, Dec. 8, 2007, in the middle of a new downtown plaza that bears the R&B legend's name. (AP Photo/Matt York)
American singer Ray Charles performs at a concert in Rome's Colosseum, Saturday May 11, 2002. The concert was part of the events scheduled for the first Glocal Forum annual conference where mayors from around the world and business leaders discuss plans to link global powers and local ones. Before the concert Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres shook hands with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's economic adviser Mohammed Rashid, at the presence of Rome's mayor Walter Veltroni. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Singer Ray Charles performs at the Ardmore Studios in Dublin, Ireland, during the filming of "Ballad In Blue," 1964. At right is actor Tom Bell, second from right is Joe Adams, Charles' manager who plays Fred in the film. (AP Photo)