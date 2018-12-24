Theresa Caputo, The Long Island Medium, is returning to the Chumash Casino Resort for three nights of her show Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at 8 p.m. on Jan. 17-19 in the Samala Showroom.
There are still tickets available for the Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 shows, however, her Jan. 19 appearance is sold out.
In addition to her show, Caputo has reached audiences through her three self-written books. Her first book, “There’s More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side,” was written in 2013 and debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times Best Sellers List. Later came “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven” (2014) and “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017).
Located on Hwy. 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the shows are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99, and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com