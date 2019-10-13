The Soul Cats Band of Santa Ynez will host their ’60s — and this time '70s — fancy dress dance party at Pea Soup Andersen's on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The "rockin' oldies" band consists of four lead singers and 11 musicians, including a five-piece brass section, lead and bass guitar, keyboard and drums.
Founded by career musician Michael Roberts in 2015, the 20-year former Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble member said his band's love of performing is fueled by the audience having a good time.
"No one leaves our gigs without a smile on their face," Roberts said.
The throwback shindig for ages 21 years and older, will feature a full bar and food for purchase. Seating is limited to 150. Tickets are $10 per person or $90 for a table of 10.
To purchase tickets, email michael@soulcatsband.com or call 805-350-0779.
For more information or to purchase a ticket online, visit the band's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SoulCatsBand/.
The PCPA will host a special event on the opening night of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Marian Theater.
The community is invited to Oktoberfest at Bethania Church on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. in the church Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Rd., in Solvang. Live music, games, a photo booth and silent auction will be part of the festivities.
The Santa Ynez Library and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum invite the public to meet President and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday, Oc…