SoulCats

The Soul Cats band is from Santa Ynez.

 Contributed Photo

The Soul Cats Band of Santa Ynez will host their ’60s — and this time '70s — fancy dress dance party at Pea Soup Andersen's on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The "rockin' oldies" band consists of four lead singers and 11 musicians, including a five-piece brass section, lead and bass guitar, keyboard and drums. 

Founded by career musician Michael Roberts in 2015, the 20-year former Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble member said his band's love of performing is fueled by the audience having a good time.

"No one leaves our gigs without a smile on their face," Roberts said. 

The throwback shindig for ages 21 years and older, will feature a full bar and food for purchase. Seating is limited to 150. Tickets are $10 per person or $90 for a table of 10.

To purchase tickets, email michael@soulcatsband.com or call 805-350-0779.

For more information or to purchase a ticket online, visit the band's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SoulCatsBand/.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

