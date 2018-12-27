Try 1 month for 99¢

The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club presents Noon Years featuring Riptide Big Band with vocalists Bob Nations and Liz Douglas on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria. Celebrate the new year with big band music for dancing. This event is free and funded with a grant from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County. Riptide, a 15-piece band with a vocalist under the direction of Judy Lindquist, plays danceable music from the 20’s to 70’s. Info: Judy at 775-813-5186 or RiptideBB.com or Riptide Big Band on Facebook.

