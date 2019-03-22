Blues Brothers
Clark Center Association will present The Official Blues Brothers Revue on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. Under the musical direction of Paul Schaffer, The Official Blues Brothers Revue pays homage to Chicago's rich history of blues, soul music and gospel in the true spirit of the original Blues Brothers. Tickets, which are $40 to $50, can be purchased at the box office, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande, by calling 805-489-9444 or online at https://clarkcenter.org/.