The stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys” have reunited as The Midtown Men and will bring their 10th anniversary tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5.
Starring Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and J. Robert Spencer, The Midtown Men have performed all over the world and headlined more than 35 major symphonies.
The tour highlights these four Broadway vets and their powerhouse seven-piece band. Together, they bring to life the sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, as well as those of many other iconic 60s acts like The Beatles, Chicago and The Beach Boys.
In addition to winning over audiences of all ages with nearly 2,000 live shows under their belt, their 2012 debut album, “Sixties Hits,” was met with critical acclaim and garnered 5-star album reviews across iTunes. This album was followed by the release of their first radio single, “All Alone On Christmas.”
In 2014, the group raised the bar once again with the release of their explosive live record, “The Midtown Men: Live In Concert!”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $10, $15 and $20 and are available online at The CLUB at Chumash or www.chumashcasino.com.
