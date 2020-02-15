The Beach Boys to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

The Beach Boys, the iconic American rock/pop band of the 1960s that grew into one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful groups of all time, will bring their “12 Sides of Summer” tour to the Samala Showroom for a performance at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

In 2012, The Beach Boys celebrated their longevity with a 50th anniversary tour, and they continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut more than five decades ago. The current lineup is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group.

Founded in Hawthorne in 1961, The Beach Boys were originally composed of the three teenage Wilson brothers – Brian, Carl and Dennis – Love, their cousin, and school friend Al Jardine. In 1962, neighbor David Marks joined the group for their first wave of hits with Capitol Records, leaving in late 1963. In 1965, Johnston joined the band when Brian Wilson retired from touring to focus on writing and producing for the group.