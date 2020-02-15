The Beach Boys to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

The Beach Boys, the iconic American rock/pop band of the 1960s that grew into one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful groups of all time, will bring their “12 Sides of Summer” tour to the Samala Showroom for a performance at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
In 2012, The Beach Boys celebrated their longevity with a 50th anniversary tour, and they continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut more than five decades ago. The current lineup is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group.
Founded in Hawthorne in 1961, The Beach Boys were originally composed of the three teenage Wilson brothers – Brian, Carl and Dennis – Love, their cousin, and school friend Al Jardine. In 1962, neighbor David Marks joined the group for their first wave of hits with Capitol Records, leaving in late 1963. In 1965, Johnston joined the band when Brian Wilson retired from touring to focus on writing and producing for the group.
The Beach Boys signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, “Surfin’ Safari,” that same year. The album spent 37 weeks on the Billboard chart, launching the young group known for its shimmering vocal harmonies and relaxed California style into international stardom. The Wilson/Love collaboration resulted in many huge international chart hits, and under Brian Wilson’s musical leadership, the band’s initial surf-rock focus was soon broadened to include many other themes, helping make The Beach Boys America’s preeminent band of the 1960s.
You have free articles remaining.
Pink Floyd tribute band “Which One’s Pink?” returns to the Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Beach Boys still hold Billboard/Nielsen SoundScan’s record as the top-selling American band for albums and singles, and they are also the American group with the most Billboard Top 40 chart hits (36). “Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys” has achieved triple-Platinum sales status and “The SMiLE Sessions,” released to worldwide critical acclaim in 2011, was heralded as that year’s Reissue of the Year by Rolling Stone magazine.
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and recipients of The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, The Beach Boys are a beloved American institution that remains iconic around the world.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.