Members of the volunteer group Team Chumash, which included food and beverage staff from the Chumash Casino Resort, prepared and served a special dinner for the 40-plus in attendance at the Buellton Senior Center’s monthly Senior Dinner on Feb. 26.
The chefs prepared an amazing meal that consisted of three courses. The first course was a baby spinach salad with avocado, butternut squash, Italian pancetta, pecorino and apple cider dressing. The second course, the pièce de résistance, an entrée which was called a beef stew but tasted more like a beef bourguignon consisted of braised beef, cremini mushrooms, bright green peas and carrots on homemade pappardelle noodles. Oohs and aaahs could be heard in the room as people dug into this marvelous creation. A giant fresh baked roll was on the plate to be enjoyed with real butter. Dessert was a freshly baked apple turnover with homemade cinnamon ice cream.
Helping make everything go smoothly during the evening were center board President Irene Covington, who greeted everyone and checked them in as they arrived, and center Executive Director Pam Gnekow. Also helping were staffers Linda Linton, Jim Nichols, Miro Sixto, Gracie Love and Rick Nichols.
After dinner Gnekow and Covington awarded fun raffle prizes, and the evening concluded with a lively game of Bunko.