Tales from the Tavern celebrates 18 years with performance by Aireene Espiritu & The Itch

012920 Tales From the Tavern

Siblings Carole Ann and Ron Colone introduce a Tales from the Tavern performer to the stage.

 Photo by Barry Sigman

This year Santa Ynez Valley concert series Tales from the Tavern will enter its 18th year of hosting singers, songwriters and storytellers from all over the globe on its stage. A performance by Aireene Espiritu & The Itch at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 will kick off the 2020 series. 

“We’re excited to start this new year of concert programming with a killer R&B band,” said Ron Colone, who along with his sister Carole Ann, produces and promotes the series. “It still focuses on the song, songwriter and storytelling – and it’s still a listening concert,” said Colone. “But we also wanted to bring in more bands and ensembles this season, to enhance the musical experience.”

Joining Espiritu on stage at 7 p.m. at The Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez, according to Colone, will be resident Jim Pugh, a virtuoso keyboardist who has toured and recorded with Robert Cray, Etta James, Boz Skaggs, BB King, Van Morrison and John Lee Hooker.

Beyond being a musician, Pugh is a community activist, having created the nonprofit Little Village Foundation. The organization helps musical artists from non-traditional backgrounds who otherwise might not have opportunities to record and be heard beyond their own communities. Aireene Espiritu is one of those artists who has benefited their mission.

Colone said that Espiritu's band, The Itch, includes bassist Karl Sevareid, who has performed with Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmy Witherspoon, Elvin Bishop and the Robert Cray Band; guitarist Bob Welsh, having played alongside Bonnie Raitt, Elvin Bishop, James Cotton, Pinetop Perkins and The Fabulous Thunderbirds; and local drummer Austin Beede, band mate to The Haden Triplets, Alastair Greene, Alberta Cross, Grateful Shred, Dr. Testme.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact 805-697-6335 or go to www.talesfromthetavern.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

