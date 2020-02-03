Tales from the Tavern celebrates 18 years with performance by Aireene Espiritu & The Itch

This year Santa Ynez Valley concert series Tales from the Tavern will enter its 18th year of hosting singers, songwriters and storytellers from all over the globe on its stage. A performance by Aireene Espiritu & The Itch at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 will kick off the 2020 series.

“We’re excited to start this new year of concert programming with a killer R&B band,” said Ron Colone, who along with his sister Carole Ann, produces and promotes the series. “It still focuses on the song, songwriter and storytelling – and it’s still a listening concert,” said Colone. “But we also wanted to bring in more bands and ensembles this season, to enhance the musical experience.”

Joining Espiritu on stage at 7 p.m. at The Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez, according to Colone, will be resident Jim Pugh, a virtuoso keyboardist who has toured and recorded with Robert Cray, Etta James, Boz Skaggs, BB King, Van Morrison and John Lee Hooker.