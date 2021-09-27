Around 500 people closed out the summer dancing to the tunes of Central Coast dance band Steppin' Out on Sunday during the city's final 2021 Concerts in the Park show, a city spokesman said.
The concert at Acquistapace Park was the fourth in this year's concert series, which began in July and featured bands including Los Gatos Locos, Motel Drive and Brass Factory.
The 16th annual Concerts in the Park series was hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY) Inc.
Steppin' Out is made up of Mike Arriola, Junior Juanich, Abraham Robles, Joseph Del Giorgio, Larry Kim and Bobby Santa Cruz, and also features Jineanne Coderre. The group formed in 2009 and specializes in rhythm, blues and old-school music.
In past years, the majority of Concerts in the Park events, including performances by Steppin' Out, were held at Rotary Centennial Park. This year marked the first time the band performed at Acquistapace, one of the city's newest parks.
"Now there’s a new park to create new Steppin’ Out memories," the band shared on its Facebook page.