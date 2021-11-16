The Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series will return to St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church for "An Evening of Chamber Music" at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, featuring area pianist Robert Cassidy, cellist Ani Aznavoorian and violinist Adam Barnett-Hart.
The trio will perform music by Haydn, Rachmaninoff and Schubert, whose sounds are respectively described as "witty and lyrical," "brooding and passionate" and "transcendent."
Aznavoorian, a graduate of Juilliard is a world-renowned cellist, principal cellist of the Camerata Pacifica, and often performs in New York and throughout the world as a soloist with great orchestras.
Barnett-Hart is the founding first violinist of the Escher Quartet and has performed with the Juilliard Symphony, the Colorado Symphony and other noted American symphonies, as well as a number of prestigious venues and festivals around the world, including Alice Tully Hall and the 92nd Street Y in New York, The Kennedy Center, and the Ravinia and Caramoor festivals.
Cassidy is widely acclaimed for his performances and recordings of both solo piano repertoire and chamber music, and is a collaborative artist creating concert programs with Aznavoorian, Richard O'Neill and members of the Cleveland Orchestra. He actively teaches and has served as the artistic director of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series since 2019.
A limited number of tickets can be purchased online at https://smitv.info/syvconcerts and at the door. General admission is $20, and patron tickets are $35.
Concert admission is free to all students with presentation of student ID. Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to showtime.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, attendees are asked to be vaccinated and wear face coverings while indoors. The venue will offer fresh air, and physically distanced seating will be available, according to an event spokeswoman.
Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly as it may be cool inside the venue. St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.
For more information, contact SYV Concert Series Coordinator Linda Burrows at 805-705-0938 or syvconcerts@smitv.org, or the St. Mark's office at 805-688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org.