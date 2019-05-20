* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a special free concert on Sunday, June 3, at 2 p.m.

North County Chorus members will be performing in public for the first time along with the Santa Barbara Chorale Society and Santa Barbara Cit…

Although the hilly Los Padres National Forest separates the Valley and Santa Barbara, local choir director Nichole Dechaine recently assembled…

Envisioned and founded by Artistic Director Nathan Kreitzer in 1993, the Quire of Voyces is comprised of professional singers from Southern California who volunteer their time, passion, and skill to create the ensemble’s acclaimed “crystalline” sound. The Quire is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Santa Barbara City College whose mission is a commitment to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance and modern eras.

For more information, visit http://quireofvoyces.org or https://www.facebook.com/quireofvoyces/