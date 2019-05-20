{{featured_button_text}}
In celebration of their 25th anniversary season, the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces will perform a special concert at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free event.

The “Cathedral Classics” themed performance will included works by Taverner, Clausen, Paulus, Allegri and Parry, according to Quire of Voyces administrator Patty Volner. 

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m., for first-come, first-seated admission. Donations are welcome at the door. After the 90-minute concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet choir members and the director as well as enjoy refreshments.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. For further information, contact St. Mark’s Vocal Music Director and Quire of Voyces member Nichole Dechaine at (805) 688-4454 or nichole@smitv.org   

 

Envisioned and founded by Artistic Director Nathan Kreitzer in 1993, the Quire of Voyces is comprised of professional singers from Southern California who volunteer their time, passion, and skill to create the ensemble’s acclaimed “crystalline” sound. The Quire is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Santa Barbara City College whose mission is a commitment to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance and modern eras. 

For more information, visit http://quireofvoyces.org or https://www.facebook.com/quireofvoyces/

 

