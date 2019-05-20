In celebration of their 25th anniversary season, the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces will perform a special concert at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free event.
The “Cathedral Classics” themed performance will included works by Taverner, Clausen, Paulus, Allegri and Parry, according to Quire of Voyces administrator Patty Volner.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m., for first-come, first-seated admission. Donations are welcome at the door. After the 90-minute concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet choir members and the director as well as enjoy refreshments.
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. For further information, contact St. Mark’s Vocal Music Director and Quire of Voyces member Nichole Dechaine at (805) 688-4454 or nichole@smitv.org
Music moves mountains: Santa Ynez Valley's Nichole Dechaine assembles North County vocalists to perform
Although the hilly Los Padres National Forest separates the Valley and Santa Barbara, local choir director Nichole Dechaine recently assembled…
North County Chorus members will be performing in public for the first time along with the Santa Barbara Chorale Society and Santa Barbara Cit…
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a special free concert on Sunday, June 3, at 2 p.m.