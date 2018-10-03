The Soul Cats band report a great time was had by all at the recent "Sixties Dance Party" held in August at Pea Soup Andersen's.
Most people who attended came in 1960s theme fancy dress, some of which was spectacular, they said. The winner got a gift certificate to dine at Pea Soup Andersen's. Many raffle prizes were given out, wine, t-shirts and Soul Cats CDs. Every one had a memorable evening.
By popular demand, Soul Cats is putting on another event, this time a themed "Pre-Halloween Dance Party" on Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 each. A reserved table for 10 people is $100.
For ticket information, contact michael@soulcatsband.com or call 805-350-0779. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SoulCatsBand/.