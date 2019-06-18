In conjunction with Solvang Third Wednesday, Solvang's Music in the Park series is officially in full swing, offering both locals and visitors an evening of music through Aug. 28. Sponsored by SolvangUSA and Solvang Park, the free weekly family-friendly concerts are held every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Solvang Park, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 19 Unfinished Business (60's Rock)
- June 26 Echoswitch (Hard Rock)
- July 3 Rock Cats Rock (Rockabilly, Rock)
- July 10 Soul Cats (Soul)
- July 17 Live Wire (Classic Rock)
- July 24 T-Bone Ramblers (Classic Rock)
- July 31 Rincons (Rock 'n Roll, Surf, Hot Rods)
- Aug. 7 Low Down Dudes (Classic Rock)
- Aug. 14 Gipsy (Jazz)
- Aug. 21 Bear Market Riot (Americana Folk)
- Aug. 28 SYV Jazz Band (Jazz)
For more information, visit SolvangUSA online or on Facebook.