Solvang Festival Theater reschedules Robert Cray Band concert to Nov. 14

Solvang Festival Theater reschedules Robert Cray Band concert to Nov. 14

From the March 23 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated

Solvang Festival Theater made an announcement that the Robert Cray Band concert originally slated for Saturday, April 18 has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 14, due to COVID-19 restrictions and health guidelines.

The show to be held at the Solvang Festival Theater, is a benefit for the venue itself, helping to pay for day-to-day maintenance and repairs.

For more information, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org or email info@solvangtheaterfest.org

Chumash Casino Resort closed through end of March due to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Placido Domingo resigns from opera union, donates $500,000
Music

Placido Domingo resigns from opera union, donates $500,000

  • Updated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Superstar Plácido Domingo has resigned from the U.S. union that represents opera singers and will contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis, the union said Friday.

+5
Hudgens reassures fans, Cyrus spreads hope amid coronavirus
Music

Hudgens reassures fans, Cyrus spreads hope amid coronavirus

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Judge hands major win to Katy Perry in 'Dark Horse' dispute
Music

Judge hands major win to Katy Perry in 'Dark Horse' dispute

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in Los Angeles handed a major victory to Katy Perry on Tuesday, overturning a jury's verdict that found the pop superstar and her collaborators copied her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 Christian rap song.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News