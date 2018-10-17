Headliner Mat Kearney and supporting act Atlas Genius rocked the house with many fans on their feet through the entire show.
Nearly 600 fans packed Solvang Festival Theater on Oct. 10 for a benefit concert for the theater itself, netting more than $25,000 that goes directly into theater maintenance, according to Solvang Festival Theater’s Executive Director, Mary Ann Norbom.
During his performance, Kearney commented that the event was the most “age diverse” audience he’s ever had.
Kearney fans from Kern to Los Angeles counties were in attendance, along with hundreds of locals. Numerous audience members from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo who were previously unaware of Solvang Festival Theater left promising to return for future events.
“Not only did they put on an exceptionally entertaining show, Mat and his band could not have been nicer to work with,” said Norbom. “At the post-show reception, Mat shook hands and posed for photos with everyone who asked. It was a great night.”