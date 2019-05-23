Back by popular demand, Grammy Award-winning jazz violinist Mads Tolling returns to Solvang Festival Theater to kick off the 8th season of Jazz & Beyond summer concert series on Sunday, June 16. The Danish native and popular Bay Area artist and his multi-talented sidekicks will perform memorable tunes from the 1960s Mad Men era including the themes from Mission Impossible and The Pink Panther.
The Jazz & Beyond line-up this season is the most diverse ever, according to the Theater.
Other concerts to take place under the oaks in the theater’s 100-seat Patron Garden, include: Charged Particles with Tod Dickow on July 21, Julie Kelly with the Marshall Otwell Trio and Special Guest Dave Becker on Aug. 18, and The Holy Crow Jazz Band on Sept. 8.
Charged Particles will live up to its name with an electrifying performance elevated by the addition of world-renowned saxophonist, Tod Dickow. Julie Kelly, a highly revered West Coast jazz vocalists, will make her Jazz & Beyond debut with jazz pianist Marshall Otwell and Central Coast jazz legend, Dave Becker. With their lead vocalist on washboard, The Holy Crow Jazz Band will take 1900s to 1930s, old-time jazz and blues lovers for a foot stompin’ good time.
Tickets are $30 or $110 for the four-show series. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Music starts at 3 p.m. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and cheese and fruit plates are available for purchase. For tickets or more information, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org or call 805-686-1789.
Solvang Festival Theater is located at 420 2nd Street, Solvang.
It's that time of year again when locals can spend their Sunday afternoons enjoying live music and great local wine Under the Oaks at Solvang …
The 13th annual Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival filled the downtown with 30 vintners and 30 amateur chefs on Saturday, June 3. Presented an…