Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble recruiting new members

Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble is recruiting new members.

The Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble is recruiting new members for its 2020 concert season, and is asking community members to dust off their instruments and join them for "music, camaraderie, and lots of fun."

Group rehearsals will take place every Thursday evening from 6:45-9 p.m., now until July 2. 

The group meets each week in the Santa Ynez Valley High School music room. The school is located at 2975 E. Hwy. 246 in Santa Ynez.

Under the direction of Sharon Jeskey, the ensemble which was founded in 1990, consists of approximately 35 musicians representing a wide range of ages, levels of experience and interests. 

For more information, visit  syvwindensemble.org or contact David Pedersen at 805-245-8564 or email him at syvwindensemble@gmail.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

