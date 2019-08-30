The Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble is recruiting new members for its 2019-20 concert year, and is asking community members to "dust off your instrument and join us for some music, camaraderie, and lots of fun."
First group rehearsal is slated for Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:45 p.m. No audition is required.
Every Thursday evening thereafter, the group will meet from 6:45–9 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley High School Music Room.
Under the direction of Sharon Jeskey, the ensemble which was organized in 1990, consists of approximately 35 musicians representing a wide range of ages, level of experience and interests.
For more information, contact David Pedersen at 805-245-8564 or visit syvwindensemble.org.