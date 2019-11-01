The Valley Wind Ensemble is celebrating 29 years in the community, and will present their 2019 fall concert in honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos. This and all performances are free of charge.
As a salute to those who served, the concert will feature some patriotic tunes, including “Armed Forces Salute,” “A Patriotic Salute,” “Midway March,” “A Leroy Anderson Portrait” (a medley of his music including “Syncopated Clock” and “Bugler’s Holiday”), and “What’s Up at the Symphony."
"We are always so thankful for your support of our community band, both financially and, most especially, by your presence at our concerts," said a spokeswoman for the Ensemble.
Under the direction of Sharon Jeskey, who will commemorate her 22nd anniversary as maestra, the ensemble consists of approximately 35 musicians representing a wide range of ages, level of experience and interests.
For more information, contact David Pedersen at 805-245-8564 or visit www.syvwindensemble.org