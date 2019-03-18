On Saturday, March 30, Santa Ynez Valley Songwriters Project will present their 2019 Songwriters Winter Showcase at 7 p.m. at Standing Sun Winery, 92, Second Street in Buellton.
Generously provided by John Wright, a longtime supporter and advocate of Valley and local talent, Peter Claydon, founding member of the Valley Songwriters Project, says the musical event will bring notable talents to the stage.
Headlining acts include Jackson Gillies, 2019 American Idol competitor and 2016 Santa Barbara Teen Star winner; Jesse Ballard, award-winning singer/songwriter from Europe who toured with Joe Cocker, Robert Palmer and the Scorpions; Rusty Lindsey, Valley singer/songwriter/recording artist who brings his southern roots and story telling to the stage; and Kathleen Sieck, a Valley singer/songwriter/recording artist with a crafted sense of lyrical story telling -- with a voice to match.
Guest artist, Kaylee Abrego, "Our youngest artist with a voice and presentation far beyond her years," will perform, according to Claydon who will serve as master of ceremony that evening.
Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.standingsunwines.com/Concert-Ticket
For more information about the event, contact 805-691-9413.