The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary club will present their annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at Old Mission Santa Inès, located at 1760 Mission Dr. in Solvang. The fireworks show, considered one of the best on the Central Coast, is attended by people from all over the world.
Live onstage entertainment begins at 5 p.m., featuring Steve Ochoa Band, Jineanne Coderre Band and Bear Redell. Jineanee Coderre will also sing the national anthem just before the fireworks show.
Various food booths, games booths, craft vendors, and lots of entertainment for the kids including bouncy castles, slides and more will be available. A beer and wine garden will also be located next to the main entertainment stage. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Gates will open at 2 p.m.; admission is $10; tickets will be sold at the main gates; admission is free for children 7 and under, active military and immediate family members with federal I.D.
All profits from the festival go to support local charitable causes supported by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary.
Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. They connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.
For more information about the event and the Rotary itself, visit www.syvrotary.org.
A crowd of people estimated in the thousands lined the streets of downtown Solvang on July 4 to kick off the Santa Ynez Valley’s Independence …
It would seem only fitting that Solvang's Independence Day Parade, themed "Our Exceptional Country," bring front and center 60-year Valley res…