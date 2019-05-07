On Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m., the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will perform two spring concerts at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall located at 1745 Mission Drive.
The 50-member chorale and 17-piece orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Michael Eglin, will perform Joseph Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass to kick off the evening. The second half of the concert will showcase jazz standards, Broadway and contemporary tunes.
Special guests will include Song-In-My-Heart Guitar Studio and a comedic act by Eric Idle themed, "Always Look On the Bright Side of Life."
The event also marks the 40th anniversary of the musical group.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.syvchorale.org, and are available at The Book Loft and El Rancho Market in Solvang, and at the door.
